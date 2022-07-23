Redmond Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,720.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,562.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,360.83. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,818.67.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 62.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $23.00 per share. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

