Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 11,251 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after acquiring an additional 170,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,695,000 after buying an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,747,000 after buying an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,044,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.58. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.95.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

