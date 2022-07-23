Refinable (FINE) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Refinable (FINE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $198,706.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Refinable has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

