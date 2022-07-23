Refinable (FINE) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Refinable (FINE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $198,706.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Refinable has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016917 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001872 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032368 BTC.
About Refinable
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
