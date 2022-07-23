Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.32.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Remark by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

