Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.32.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
