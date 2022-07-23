Rémy Cointreau SA (REMYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on October 18th

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0855 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Up 0.3 %

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REMYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($296.97) to €313.00 ($316.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($276.77) to €290.00 ($292.93) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($181.82) to €200.00 ($202.02) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.29.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

