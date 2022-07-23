Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPAY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.71.

RPAY stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Repay news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Kight bought 37,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 157,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,952 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

