Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stake Reduced by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Repligen were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.74. 675,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.87. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.86.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

