Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 255.24%.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock worth $4,462,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

