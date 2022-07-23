Reserve Rights Achieves Market Cap of $117.45 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $117.45 million and $14.38 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,485.64 or 1.00012016 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006688 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003728 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Reserve Rights Coin Profile
RSR is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,773,050,907 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.
