Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,669 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 134.0% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 175.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,515.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

