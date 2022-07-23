Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.90

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.90 and traded as high as C$26.23. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$26.11, with a volume of 41,878 shares changing hands.

Resolute Forest Products Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.13.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.