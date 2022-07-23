Reviewing Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) & Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Align Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Align Technology has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $3.95 billion 5.30 $772.02 million $8.89 29.91 Milestone Scientific $10.31 million 6.37 -$6.82 million ($0.12) -8.00

This table compares Align Technology and Milestone Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Align Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 17.51% 19.90% 12.31% Milestone Scientific -76.86% -47.99% -38.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Align Technology and Milestone Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 0 0 8 0 3.00 Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Align Technology presently has a consensus price target of $471.57, indicating a potential upside of 77.36%. Given Align Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Summary

Align Technology beats Milestone Scientific on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of seven and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign moderate, lite and express packages, and Invisalign go; and non-case products include retention products, Invisalign training fees, and sales of ancillary products, such as cleaning material, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Scanners and Services segment offers iTero scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; and software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers. This segment also provides computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing services; ancillary products, such as disposable sleeves for the wand; iTero model and dies; third party scanners and digital scans; Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner; Invisalign progress assessment tool; and TimeLapse technology, which allows doctors or practitioners to compare a patient's historic 3D scans to the present-day scan. The company sells its products in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. Align Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Milestone Scientific

(Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Further, the company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.