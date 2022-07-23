Reviewing McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -46.05% -16.25% -12.01% TRX Gold N/A -12.09% -9.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for McEwen Mining and TRX Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

McEwen Mining currently has a consensus price target of $1.38, indicating a potential upside of 314.16%. TRX Gold has a consensus price target of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of 79.63%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than TRX Gold.

McEwen Mining has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McEwen Mining and TRX Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $136.50 million 1.15 -$56.71 million ($0.14) -2.37 TRX Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -19.49

TRX Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining. TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McEwen Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats TRX Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

