Rewardiqa (REW) Market Cap Hits $14,973.79

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $14,973.79 and $7.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000367 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000790 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00081022 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

