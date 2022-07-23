Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.22.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

