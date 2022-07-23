RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,395.77

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,395.77 ($28.64) and traded as high as GBX 2,530 ($30.25). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,530 ($30.25), with a volume of 154,264 shares.

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,398.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,487.25.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Maxim Parr acquired 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,474 ($29.58) per share, with a total value of £7,941.54 ($9,493.77).

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.