Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Announces Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 49.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.02.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

