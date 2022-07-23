Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,363.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,796,811.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,796,811.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,792.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $470,317,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971,123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,512,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

