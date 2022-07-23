ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 183,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 150,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 80,458 shares during the period.

Get ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF alerts:

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of HTEC opened at $31.08 on Friday. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.