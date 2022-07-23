Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given New $1.80 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $1.80 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Root from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.60.

Get Root alerts:

Root Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of ROOT opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Root has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Institutional Trading of Root

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Root had a negative net margin of 137.46% and a negative return on equity of 82.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Root will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Root by 311.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Root by 66.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Root by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Root by 1,264.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 461,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.