Round Table Services LLC Buys 3,733 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

