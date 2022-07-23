Round Table Services LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Boeing Trading Down 2.0 %

BA opened at $158.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

