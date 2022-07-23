Round Table Services LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after buying an additional 216,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $206.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.