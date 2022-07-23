Round Table Services LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $187.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.63. The company has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

