Round Table Services LLC Purchases 48,367 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.2% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Round Table Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

