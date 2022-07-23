Round Table Services LLC Sells 257 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Round Table Services LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,194,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Diageo Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE DEO opened at $179.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average of $192.55.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
