Round Table Services LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 48.7% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 2,371.8% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BMAR stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

