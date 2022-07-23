Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Asana (NYSE:ASAN) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00. Asana has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Asana will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,786 shares of company stock worth $316,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,041,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Asana by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

