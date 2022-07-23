Royal Bank of Canada Trims Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price to $285.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $211.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.02. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,580,170,000 after buying an additional 347,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

