Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 480 at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.74) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 632 ($7.56) to GBX 360 ($4.30) in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Royal Mail from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Peel Hunt cut Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut Royal Mail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($2.87) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $7.20 on Friday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This represents a yield of 13.91%. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

