RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 85,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 161,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.79.

RVL Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.45% and a negative return on equity of 100.83%. The company had revenue of $21.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

