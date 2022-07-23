Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $100.00

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 105.02 ($1.26), with a volume of 238289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.26).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SBRE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 120 ($1.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 229 ($2.74) to GBX 123 ($1.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 269 ($3.22) to GBX 232 ($2.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215.83 ($2.58).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £262.50 million and a P/E ratio of 875.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity

About Sabre Insurance Group

In other news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.58), for a total value of £74,133.36 ($88,623.26). In related news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.58), for a total transaction of £74,133.36 ($88,623.26). Also, insider Alison Morris purchased 9,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,399.38 ($23,191.13).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

