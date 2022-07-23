Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $100.00

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 105.02 ($1.26), with a volume of 238289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.26).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on SBRE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 120 ($1.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 229 ($2.74) to GBX 123 ($1.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 269 ($3.22) to GBX 232 ($2.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215.83 ($2.58).
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £262.50 million and a P/E ratio of 875.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Insider Activity
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
Featured Stories
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.