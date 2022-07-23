SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.0986 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $2,205.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0986 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,251.99 or 0.99929480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00044546 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00211699 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00245787 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00110315 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00050407 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004073 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005037 BTC.

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

