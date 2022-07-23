Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Set at $212.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $212.00 target price on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
SAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Saia from $290.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.31.
Saia Trading Down 2.2 %
Saia stock opened at $210.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.45.
Institutional Trading of Saia
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Saia by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Saia by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Saia by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
