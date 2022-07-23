Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Set at $212.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $212.00 target price on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Saia from $290.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.31.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Down 2.2 %

Saia stock opened at $210.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.45.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Saia by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Saia by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Saia by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.