Saito Price Up 21.4% Over Last Week (SAITO)

Saito (SAITO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Saito has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Saito has a market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $822,916.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saito coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016597 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001853 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032413 BTC.
Saito Profile
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
Buying and Selling Saito
