Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

NYSE SAND opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

