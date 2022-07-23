Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target Cut to SEK 235

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from SEK 251 to SEK 235 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SDVKY. Barclays cut their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.17.

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after buying an additional 1,253,749 shares during the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandvik AB (publ)



Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

