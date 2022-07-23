Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SASR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp to $53.00 in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

