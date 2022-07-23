Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.88.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Twilio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Twilio by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Twilio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

