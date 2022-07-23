Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $190.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $238.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.09.

Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %

CMI stock opened at $205.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.95. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

