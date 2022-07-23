SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($106.06) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($131.31) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($122.22) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($133.33) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($116.16) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($106.06) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at €92.06 ($92.99) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €90.33 and a 200-day moving average of €99.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. SAP has a 12 month low of €83.84 ($84.69) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($131.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

