Satovsky Asset Management LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.9% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

