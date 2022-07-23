Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Cut to C$16.50

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SISXF. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Savaria Price Performance

SISXF opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

