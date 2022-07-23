Savix Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Savix has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Savix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004077 BTC on exchanges. Savix has a market cap of $60,413.42 and $75.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Savix

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 154,678 coins and its circulating supply is 66,547 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org.

Savix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

