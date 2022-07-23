Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,879. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79.

