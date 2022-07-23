Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.