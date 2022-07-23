Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $10.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.70.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 331.48% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $94,743,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,760,000 after buying an additional 27,508 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 72,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 18,761 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

