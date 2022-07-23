Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 331.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Seagate Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $1.20-1.60 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.70.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 17.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $342,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

