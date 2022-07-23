Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a negative rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 8.1 %

STX stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 331.48% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $221,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $108,404,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after purchasing an additional 939,313 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

