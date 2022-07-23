Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 331.48% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $221,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,404,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after buying an additional 939,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

